Zych was credited with his fifth hold in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Athletics, firing a scoreless seventh inning and issuing a walk.

The 26-year-old right-hander thus closes out the first half of the season with three straight scoreless efforts after giving up an earned run in each of his last two appearances of June. Zych established a slew of career highs in the first half of the season, and given that he's posted a solid 2.33 ERA over his first 29 appearances, he figures in for another robust workload in the second half barring injury.