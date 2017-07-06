Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Earns fifth win
McGowan (5-0) earned his fifth win by allowing one run over 1.1 innings and recorded one strikeout in Wednesday's win over St. Louis.
The 35-year-old has been utilized mostly as a long-reliever this season, but has a 2.98 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 38 strikeouts across 45.1 innings. McGowan has been fantastic since the start of June, with 14 strikeouts and only four runs allowed over 19.2 innings and a 3-0 record.
