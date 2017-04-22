Marlins' Marcell Ozuna: Crushes sixth homer Friday
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Padres.
His impressive April continues, as Ozuna is now slashing .333/.377/.635 through 16 games with six homers, eight runs scored and 20 RBI. His .385 BABIP is bound to fall, but the 26-year-old's run production should stay strong if he can maintain even some of the gains he's shown in his career-high .302 ISO thus far.
