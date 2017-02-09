The Orioles haven't participated in any recent discussions with Wieters' agent Scott Boras, according to MASNSports' Roch Kubatko.

Baltimore appears to be happy with their catcher picture. Welington Castillo enters as the starter, with Caleb Joseph or Francisco Pena backing him up, while top prospect Chance Sisco likely sits at Triple-A Norfolk waiting to arrive sometime this year. Wieters likely will find a home in the coming weeks -- perhaps the Angels -- but valuing him for fantasy drafts is a head-scratching chore while he's still a free agent.