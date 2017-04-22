Familia struck out two and walked two to bring home the game-winning run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

Entering the game in the 11th inning with runners on first and second and one out, Familia couldn't get his power sinker into the strike zone, walking Anthony Rendon and then pinch hitter Trea Turner to bring home Bryce Harper. The righty then found his release point and struck out the next two batters, but by then it was too late. Addison Reed was used in the ninth inning -- the spot typically reserved for a team's closer in a tie game at home -- and given Familia's control issues since being activated from the restricted list, it may be a few days yet before the 27-year-old fully reclaims his closing duties.