Mets' Jeurys Familia: Walks in winning run Friday
Familia struck out two and walked two to bring home the game-winning run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.
Entering the game in the 11th inning with runners on first and second and one out, Familia couldn't get his power sinker into the strike zone, walking Anthony Rendon and then pinch hitter Trea Turner to bring home Bryce Harper. The righty then found his release point and struck out the next two batters, but by then it was too late. Addison Reed was used in the ninth inning -- the spot typically reserved for a team's closer in a tie game at home -- and given Familia's control issues since being activated from the restricted list, it may be a few days yet before the 27-year-old fully reclaims his closing duties.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works ninth inning in Thursday's loss•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Officially back from suspension•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Likely to pitch in Thursday's return•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hits 97 mph in minor-league game Saturday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Won't close immediately•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Will work minor-league tuneup game Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...