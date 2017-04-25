Gsellman will be available out of the bullpen during this week's series against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Tuesday's postponement will cost Gsellman a start, as manager Terry Collins has opted to keep Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey on schedule for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. It's a tough break, but those who started Gsellman in weekly formats should still get one start out of him this week, Sunday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

