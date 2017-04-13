Wheeler (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings in a win against the Phillies on Wednesday.

This start -- his first win since 2014 -- was better than the box score, as the righty cruised through five scoreless frames, only to be yanked after loading the bases in the sixth; Hansel Robles promptly gave up a grand slam to Maikel Franco, accounting for all three of Wheeler's runs. Still, it's concerning that he seemed to run out of steam and ended up throwing just 85 pitches before being removed; it seems like Wheeler still needs to build up his endurance after a lengthy absence from MLB action. He's slated to meet the Phillies again Tuesday, this time at Citi Field.