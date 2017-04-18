Nationals' Chris Heisey: Still in pinch-hitting role
Heisey has one hit, a home run, in six at-bats this season.
Heisey has started only one game this season, and hit his home run during that game. He is hitless, aside from one walk, in his four other plate appearances, all of which have come as a pinch-hitter. In 2016, Heisey had 155 plate appearances, and nine of his 30 hits were home runs.
