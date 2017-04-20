Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Scratched from lineup Thursday
Murphy was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Grant Green will take over at second in his stead while Wilmer Difo starts at shortstop. It's unclear why Murphy was scratched, though more should be known after the game.
