Fedde (1-1) gave up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings in Double-A Harrisburg's 1-0 loss to Hartford on Thursday.

The fourth-inning run was the first Fedde had allowed in three starts to begin the season, leaving him with an outstanding 0.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 18 innings. The Nats' No. 3 prospect turned 24 just before the season began, so if he continues to dominate Double-A hitters a promotion to Triple-A should be in the cards, but as he's not yet on the 40-man roster Fedde might have to wait until 2018 to make his major-league debut. Then again, with Washington expected to be in pennant contention, the front office may find it makes sense to start his service clock early if the staff needs a boost down the stretch and they feel the righty's mid-90s fastball, sharp slider and improving changeup are ready for the Show.