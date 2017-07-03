Turner was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

After being dropped from the Nats' 40-man roster Saturday, Turner passed through waivers unclaimed and will stick in the organization as pitching depth. Now that he no longer possesses a 40-man spot, Turner will face a tougher path to resurfacing in the big leagues.

