Nationals' Jacob Turner: Outrighted to Triple-A
Turner was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
After being dropped from the Nats' 40-man roster Saturday, Turner passed through waivers unclaimed and will stick in the organization as pitching depth. Now that he no longer possesses a 40-man spot, Turner will face a tougher path to resurfacing in the big leagues.
