Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Pounds grand slam in Wednesday's win

Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.

The 32-year-old continues his torrid start to the season and is now slashing .380/.426/.720 with four homers and 11 RBI through 14 games. Zimmerman has had other stretches like this in recent years -- he hit .317 with 10 homers and 38 RBI over his final 35 games in 2015, for instance -- only for injuries to bring him crashing back down to earth, but if he can stay off the DL the first baseman could well be headed for a career resurgence.