Kelley struck out one in a perfect 11th inning to pick up his third save of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

It's the first time this season Kelley had been used in back-to-back games, an encouraging sign for his ability to rack up saves now that he's been named the Nats' primary closer. Koda Glover will still figure into the mix somehow, but the veteran righty is the pitcher to own in the Washington bullpen at the moment.