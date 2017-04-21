Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Whiffs 10 in Thursday's win

Strasburg (2-0) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Braves.

It was a mostly dominant performance from the right-hander, who threw 76 of 103 pitches for strikes and other than a Brandon Phillips double into the left-field corner gave up very little hard contact. Strasburg has begun 2017 in much the same way he did last season and now sports a 2.89 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB through 28 innings, but those ratios will be at risk in his next start Tuesday at Coors Field.