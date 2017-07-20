Orioles' Adam Jones: Homers, scores three times out of leadoff spot
Jones went 3-for-5 with a leadoff homer, a second RBI and three runs scored against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Once the O's cleanup hitter, he now bats leadoff, and Jones set the tone by opening the bottom of the first with a homer off Texas lefty Martin Perez -- the veteran's 16th bomb of the season. Fantasy owners who picked him up on draft day have gotten pretty much exactly what they bargained for, as Jones is on pace to nearly precisely match his numbers from 2016 in nearly every category. He's hitting .266/.309/.435 after posting a .265/.310/.436 batting line last season, and his homer, RBI and run paces are pretty much right in line as well.
More News
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Happy to hit leadoff•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Leading off Friday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: In chase for 30 homers this year•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in five with two homers in Minnesota•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Blasts 13th homer Saturday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....