Orioles' Adam Jones: Homers, scores three times out of leadoff spot

Jones went 3-for-5 with a leadoff homer, a second RBI and three runs scored against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Once the O's cleanup hitter, he now bats leadoff, and Jones set the tone by opening the bottom of the first with a homer off Texas lefty Martin Perez -- the veteran's 16th bomb of the season. Fantasy owners who picked him up on draft day have gotten pretty much exactly what they bargained for, as Jones is on pace to nearly precisely match his numbers from 2016 in nearly every category. He's hitting .266/.309/.435 after posting a .265/.310/.436 batting line last season, and his homer, RBI and run paces are pretty much right in line as well.