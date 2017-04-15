Orioles' Alec Asher: Turns in tidy outing against Jays
Asher allowed just a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings in a loss to Toronto on Saturday.
The 25-year-old righty didn't factor into the decision, but he definitely strengthened his case to make another start with Saturday's solid showing. Asher posted an impressive 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 27.2 innings over five starts last year with Philadelphia, so he's a pitcher to watch in deeper leagues. He could provide excellent value in daily contests against the right opponents, too.
