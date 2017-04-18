Orioles' Brad Brach: May not be full-time interim closer
Brach said Tuesday that manager Buck Showalter told him that he will not be naming a fill-in closer, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
When Zach Britton (forearm) landed on the DL, most assumed Brach would be his primary replacement in the ninth inning. That will likely be the case, but it sounds like Showalter will opt against formally naming an interim closer while Britton is on the mend. Darren O'Day could be an option, but O'Day has struggled early on this season (five runs allowed, five walks in 4.2 innings). Mychal Givens is another possible candidate.
