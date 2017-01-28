Bundy said Saturday that he has been throwing his cutter the past two weeks, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

After featuring the pitch early in his career, Bundy strayed away from it in 2016 because he thought it was contributing to his injury issues. Now, after putting together a healthy season, surpassing 100 major league innings for the first time, the righty is looking to add the pitch back to his repertoire. If he can stay healthy, the added fourth pitch should help him show why he was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.