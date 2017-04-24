Orioles' Manny Machado: Bumps modest hitting streak to five

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Slowly but surely, Machado is warming up after a miserable 7-for-44 (.159) start. The third baseman has put together a modest, yet encouraging, five-game hitting streak to bump his average above the Mendoza Line. Considering the All-Star is typically quick out of the gate, Machado's slow start to the 2017 campaign is a bit disconcerting for his overall projections. He's got a few advantageous matchups on tap for this week against the Rays and Yankees, so the opportunity exists to kick his season into high gear.

