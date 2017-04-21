Smith (hamstring) is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.

Nothing new has come up about Smith's hamstring injury, although it's likely that even if he was healthy for Thursday's contest, he would've stayed out with southpaw Drew Pomeranz hurling for Boston. Mark Trumbo will man right field in his stead.

