Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Recently-claimed reliever Jake Esch was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move after he walked two without getting an out in his season debut. Quackenbush hasn't been great at Triple-A thus far, but he has a track record of serviceable bullpen work at the major-league record, so he'll look to replicate that as he enters the San Diego relief corps.