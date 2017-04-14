Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Returns to big leagues
Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
Recently-claimed reliever Jake Esch was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move after he walked two without getting an out in his season debut. Quackenbush hasn't been great at Triple-A thus far, but he has a track record of serviceable bullpen work at the major-league record, so he'll look to replicate that as he enters the San Diego relief corps.
More News
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Sent to minor leagues•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Makes spring debut Monday•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Picks up second save against Giants•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Record first save versus Marlins on Saturday•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Recalled from Triple-A El Paso•
-
Padres' Kevin Quackenbush: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...