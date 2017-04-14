Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Recently-claimed reliever Jake Esch was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move after he walked two without getting an out in his season debut. Quackenbush hasn't been great at Triple-A thus far, but he has a track record of serviceable bullpen work at the major-league record, so he'll look to replicate that as he enters the San Diego relief corps.

