Franco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Thursday's win over the Mets.

Franco entered Thursday's contest with a .148/.217/.278 slash line through the first 14 games of 2017, so fantasy owners are hoping the home run proves to be a slump-busting blast. Still, despite sporting an anchor of a batting average, six of Franco's 10 hits have gone for extra bases and he's up to 12 RBI for the campaign. The 24-year-old third baseman is probably still a year away from putting it all together, but he's also likely to have a number of torrid stretches this summer.