Phillies' Michael Saunders: Scratched from lineup with illness
Saunders was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Mets due to an illness, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Aaron Altherr will head out to right field while Saunders gets pulled from the lineup. There's no word regarding the severity of Saunders' illness, so consider him day-to-day heading into Friday's game against the Braves.
