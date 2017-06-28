Frazier went hitless in five at-bats against the Rays on Tuesday.

He's hitting .204/.263/.278 in his last 118 plate appearances with no homers and three stolen bases. Frazier is in jeopardy of losing his table-setter slot while batting leadoff with his month-long slump. Starling Marte (suspension) will also likely cut into his playing time in mid-July when he returns from an 80-game steroid suspension. At that point, Frazier may be reduced to a utility player, depending on the team's injury situation.