Pirates' Adam Frazier: Ready for June to end
Frazier went hitless in five at-bats against the Rays on Tuesday.
He's hitting .204/.263/.278 in his last 118 plate appearances with no homers and three stolen bases. Frazier is in jeopardy of losing his table-setter slot while batting leadoff with his month-long slump. Starling Marte (suspension) will also likely cut into his playing time in mid-July when he returns from an 80-game steroid suspension. At that point, Frazier may be reduced to a utility player, depending on the team's injury situation.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Day off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Rest day on getaway game•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Three hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Shows signs of turnaround•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Two doubles, two RBI in Friday's loss•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...