Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return from groin injury
Polanco (groin) is available to come off the bench Monday against the Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen Nesbitt reports.
It appears as though Polanco, who will be out of the lineup for the third straight game, could resume his normal duties in left field as soon as Tuesday. Polanco said he tweaked his groin while running from first base to third Friday. He was in the on-deck circle Sunday, but didn't bat after Adam Frazier belted a three-run homer.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Getting his running shoes on•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects two hits, swipes third bag•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...