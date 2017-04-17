Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return from groin injury

Polanco (groin) is available to come off the bench Monday against the Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen Nesbitt reports.

It appears as though Polanco, who will be out of the lineup for the third straight game, could resume his normal duties in left field as soon as Tuesday. Polanco said he tweaked his groin while running from first base to third Friday. He was in the on-deck circle Sunday, but didn't bat after Adam Frazier belted a three-run homer.