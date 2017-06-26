Rangers' Adrian Beltre: Belts third homer in Sunday's win

Beltre went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

Beltre's first-inning blast led the long-ball parade against Yankees starter Michael Pineda, who was chased after four innings upon serving up three home runs. After missing most of the first two months of the season with a calf injury, Beltre has shown few signs of rust since returning to action in late May. His .843 OPS through 22 games this season is roughly in line with his career mark.