Rangers' Andrew Cashner: Likely to land Saturday's start
According to manager Jeff Banister, Cashner (shoulder) is the frontrunner to start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Nothing is set in stone as of now, but this certainly bodes well for the right-hander's ability to put together a good number of innings. Cashner recently fired five scoreless innings in a rehab start, so he appears to be healthy heading into his impending activation.
