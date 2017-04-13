Andrus went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

The 28-year-old is showing early signs of a power spike in 2017. After hitting 14 home runs from 2011-14, he popped 15 over the last two years including a career-high eight in 2016, but now has three -- along with three doubles and a triple -- through eight games to begin the current season. If Andrus is able to add 15 or so homers to his typical 25-plus steals, he could plant himself firmly in the top 10 among fantasy shortstops.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories