Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops third homer Wednesday
Andrus went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.
The 28-year-old is showing early signs of a power spike in 2017. After hitting 14 home runs from 2011-14, he popped 15 over the last two years including a career-high eight in 2016, but now has three -- along with three doubles and a triple -- through eight games to begin the current season. If Andrus is able to add 15 or so homers to his typical 25-plus steals, he could plant himself firmly in the top 10 among fantasy shortstops.
