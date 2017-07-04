Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets breather Tuesday
Lucroy is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Lucroy will head to the bench for a breather after catching all 11 innings in Monday's extra-innings loss. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the dish in his place.
