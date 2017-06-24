Bush blew his second consecutive save, allowing a solo home run to Brett Gardner on Friday night when asked to protect a 1-0 lead.

He's now allowed runs in four of his last seven appearances, with four homers allowed in the same stretch. Bush's role is still relatively secure, but Keone Kela has been solid in an eighth-inning role and could pose a threat if Bush's struggles continue much longer.

