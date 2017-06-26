Rangers' Matt Bush: Bounces back with save
Bush converted his save opportunity Sunday against the Yankees.
Although Bush blew his last two save chances, most recently against the Yankees on Friday, he shut the Yankees down in his next assignment for his ninth save of 2017. He struck out two batters, allowed one hit and threw 17 strikes out of 21 pitches.
