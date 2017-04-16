Rays' Alex Cobb: Hit hard again in no-decision
Cobb allowed four runs on 11 hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out none over five innings for a no-decision in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox.
Four of the 11 hits he allowed were extra-base hits. Cobb threw 63 of his 93 pitches for strikes and saw his ERA rise to 4.50 on the year. After missing almost all of 2016 because of Tommy John surgery, Cobb is clearly still shaking off the rust, and his lack of punchouts is certainly a cause for concern after he struck out seven against the Yankees his last time out. The right-hander has the tools to be a solid fantasy starter, but until he shows more consistency, we wouldn't blame you for being cautious with the matchups.
