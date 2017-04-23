Rays' Brad Miller: Hits third triple of campaign
Miller went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, a run and two walks during Sunday's loss to Houston.
After breaking out with a 30-home run campaign in 2016, Miller has just a single round tripper and an underwhelming .246/.358/.420 slash line this season. This was also just his fourth multi-hit game of the year. He'll probably continue to hit in the heart of the order against right-handed pitchers, which will help his counting stats, but his current 29.6 strikeout percentage is a concern.
