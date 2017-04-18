Whitley fired two scoreless innings in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox, giving up a hit and issuing a walk.

Called up from Triple-A Durham on Saturday as a result of Jake Odorizzi's hamstring injury, Whitley looked strong in his first 2017 appearance at the big-league level. The 27-year-old righty generated a 1-1 record, 4.15 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 13 innings this spring, and he'd made one start for Durham before being called up, giving up one earned run on a solo home run over three innings. Whitley is expected to be deployed out of the bullpen for the time being but can start in a pinch if needed.