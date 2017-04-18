Rays' Corey Dickerson: Back in leadoff spot Monday
Dickerson returned to the top of the order for Monday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox and went 2-for-5 with a run.
Dickerson continued producing in his return to his usual leadoff role, and Monday's two hits upped his average to a stellar .340. With his OBP up to an impressive .389 as well and hits in all but one start this season, the 27-year-old slugger presents as a near-ideal option for the top of the order at the moment.
