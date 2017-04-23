Norris is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's just a routine day off in the series finale for Norris, who will cede catching duties to Jesus Sucre. Norris went 1-for-8 at the dish in the first two games of the series, dropping his season batting average to .173.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories