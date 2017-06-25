Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Allows four runs Sunday

Odorizzi allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 5.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Baltimore. He didn't factor into the decision.

The long ball plagued Odorizzi again Sunday. He's now allowed eight homers through his past five starts and sports a worrisome 2.1 HR/9 for the year. His 4.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 have him on the fantasy radar, but it also isn't out of the question to be selective when using him going forward. Odorizzi projects to face Baltimore again in his next start.