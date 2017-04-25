Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Set to throw simulated game

Odorizzi (hamstring) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If Odorizzi's upcoming workout goes as planned, he'll be on track to return to action Monday. Prior to being placed on the disabled list, Odorizzi had pitched 13 innings over three games, during which he allowed six runs. He's struggled with the long ball in the early stages of the season, as he's given up three home runs over said games.