Sucre went 1-for-2 with an RBI single and walk in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

Sucre is rightfully lauded for his defensive skills and ability to manage a pitching staff, but he's been an asset with the bat as well. The 28-year-old backstop has received limited opportunities (nine at-bats over three games), but he's managed to hit safely in two of those contests, including a three-RBI day on April 9 versus the Blue Jays. While Derek Norris continues to receive the majority of starts, Sucre figures to see a playing time every few games, as has been the norm thus far.