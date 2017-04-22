Kiermaier (illness) is in the lineup Saturday against the Astros, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was removed from Friday's game due to illness, but he's apparently moved past the issue and will get the start at his usual spot in center field. The 27-year-old, who was 1-for-3 with a single before departing Friday, is currently riding a six-game hit streak, and he's batting .294 overall on the young season.