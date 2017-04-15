Morrison went 2-for-5 with a double, grand slam and two runs in Friday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

Morrison has made good on his vow to make this April markedly different than last season's, when he turned in historically bad numbers. The veteran broke open the game early, sending a third-inning Rick Porcello offering into right with the bases jammed to extend the Rays lead to 6-0. Factoring in Friday's production, Morrison is 5-for-11 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over his last three starts.