Souza went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBI and three runs during Thursday's win over Detroit.

The 27-year-old outfielder continues to rake to start the campaign and is now up to a .349/.438/.603 slash line with 11 runs, three home runs and 13 RBI. The hot stretch might have long legs, too. Souza entered Thursday's outing with a 36.6 hard-hit percentage and has flashed significant upside in the past. He's also in his third full season in the league and kick-starting his prime years.