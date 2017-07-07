Rays' Tim Beckham: Placed on disabled list
Beckham (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beckham has been dealing with a left ankle injury for over a week now, and was finally put on the disabled list in order to recover from the lingering issue. With the All-Star break looming, Beckham will be eligible to come off the DL after only six games on the shelf. In his place, expect Brad Miller to get the bulk of the starts at the keystone following his activation off the disabled list (groin) on Friday, with Taylor Featherston also earning some time at the position.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...