Beckham (ankle) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beckham has been dealing with a left ankle injury for over a week now, and was finally put on the disabled list in order to recover from the lingering issue. With the All-Star break looming, Beckham will be eligible to come off the DL after only six games on the shelf. In his place, expect Brad Miller to get the bulk of the starts at the keystone following his activation off the disabled list (groin) on Friday, with Taylor Featherston also earning some time at the position.