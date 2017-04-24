Benintendi went 5-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Boston's 6-2 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

A recharged Benintendi came out strong after getting a day off Saturday. The five-hit game was the first of his career, and he was the first in MLB to accomplish the feat this season. The 22-year-old outfielder leads Boston with 25 hits and a .347 batting average.