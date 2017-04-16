Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches fourth save

Kimbrel pitched a perfect inning while recording a pair of strikeouts to earn his fourth save Saturday against the Rays.

Kimbrel was given a one-run lead to protect for Chris Sale, and he was able to close out the contest without an ounce of drama. He's successfully converted each of his four save opportunities this season, and the only run he allowed was in a non-save situation. He'll continue to be valued as one of the top closers in the game.