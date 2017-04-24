Red Sox's David Price: Throws simulated innings Monday

Price threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session Monday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Price tossed three different sets of 15 pitches during the bullpen, effectively simulating a three-inning outing. He'll likely face live batters next, though the next step in his recovery won't be determined until Tuesday, so expect another update at that time. Given he missed all of Grapefruit League play with the elbow soreness, he'll need ample time to build up his arm strength and could be several weeks away from making his season debut.