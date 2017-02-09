Rodriguez (knee) will be part of Team Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

He suffered a knee injury during winter ball, but Rodriguez's inclusion on the Venezuela roster should help ease any lingering concerns about his health heading into the spring. The lefty finished 2016 on a high note, posting a 2.89 ERA and 30:7 K:BB in five September starts, but he could be the odd man out of a rotation spot to begin the regular season. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last month that Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright are "penciled in fourth and fifth," although there's always a chance an injury or poor performance in the spring could force a change of plans.