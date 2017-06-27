Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Holds lead for Sale
Hembree induced an inning-ending double-play grounder during his two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 4-1 win over the Twins.
Hembree's had difficulty with inherited runners this season but not so Monday when he relieved Chris Sale, who left with two men on and one out. Hembree got Chris Gimenez to ground out and helped preserve the win for Sale.
