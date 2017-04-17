Rutledge (hamstring) will begin a rehabilitation stint this week, Julian Benbow of The Boston Globe reports.

Rutledge will serve as a designated hitter until he's cleared to play in the field. Once he's ready to be activated off the 10-day disabled list, Rutledge will join Boston's roster as a right-handed bat that can play multiple infield positions. The team's greatest need is having someone that can spell Pablo Sandoval against left-handed starters.