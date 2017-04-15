Reds' Homer Bailey: Sidelined until mid-June

Bailey (elbow) will not be ready to return the majors until mid-June, wcpo.com's John Fay reports.

Not much has changed for Bailey during his rehab process, as he returns from forearm surgery. He began throwing again about three weeks ago, and there have not been any setbacks. The 30-year-old is currently on the 60-day DL and has not pitched since Aug. 7.

